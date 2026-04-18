Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Navan from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Navan in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Navan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

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Navan Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,773.16. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $296,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,940 shares in the company, valued at $713,428.80. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,597 shares of company stock worth $2,208,060.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

About Navan

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Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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