Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Summary

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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