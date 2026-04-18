Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.67.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains constructive on QQQ’s largest holdings, supporting demand for the ETF’s tech‑heavy exposure. Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro narrative of “new highs” and record stock performance (led by mega‑cap tech) supports momentum flows into QQQ as investors favor quality growth. New Record: Stocks Doing Well
- Positive Sentiment: Relative comparison with small‑cap growth (IWO) highlights QQQ’s large‑cap tech concentration and lower recent drawdown, making it attractive for investors seeking big‑tech exposure. QQQ vs. IWO: Big Tech Dominance or Small-Cap Potential?
- Neutral Sentiment: AAII sentiment data shows more neutral positioning — less froth than extreme bullishness — which can support steadier flows into broad market ETFs like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights a potential near‑term inflation shock tied to the Iran conflict and oil — this raises volatility risk but is not yet derailing earnings momentum that’s been lifting QQQ. Inflation Shock Ahead? Get Ready for Impact (QQQ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis that the market may be “pricing a happy ending” warns of premature accumulation — a cautionary note but not an immediate catalyst for a reversal. Does the QQQ ETF Have a Bad Case of Premature Accumulation?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces warn of liquidity draining from markets and predict another sizable drawdown (Sell Before May thesis), which could trigger outflows from risk‑on ETFs like QQQ. Liquidity Drain Underway, Will It Even Matter?
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell Before May And Go Away” and bear‑market rally calls argue a renewed selloff is likely in 2026, a headline risk that could accelerate rotation out of growth and into defensives. Sell Before May And Go Away: Why Another Big Market Drawdown Is Likely In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed is maintaining pressure on policy — sticky/higher rates raise discount‑rate risk for long‑duration tech earnings that dominate QQQ. Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Keeps Pressure On
- Negative Sentiment: Several authors call recent gains a bear‑market rally with the selloff set to resume — a reminder that momentum can reverse quickly and ETFs concentrated in growth names may see sharper drops. It Is Bear Market Rally, The Selloff To Resume
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.