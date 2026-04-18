98,970 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Bought by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter worth $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 879,651 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 871,891 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,106,000 after purchasing an additional 771,493 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 870,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 522,654 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.