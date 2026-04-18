Stillwater Wealth Management Group Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Stillwater Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Randall & Associates Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management now owns 272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $94.74 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2873 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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