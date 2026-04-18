Shelton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Oxinas Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains constructive on QQQ’s largest holdings, supporting demand for the ETF’s tech‑heavy exposure. Where Will QQQ Be in 12 Months? Wall Street Analysts Have a Clear Answer.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro narrative of “new highs” and record stock performance (led by mega‑cap tech) supports momentum flows into QQQ as investors favor quality growth. New Record: Stocks Doing Well
- Positive Sentiment: Relative comparison with small‑cap growth (IWO) highlights QQQ’s large‑cap tech concentration and lower recent drawdown, making it attractive for investors seeking big‑tech exposure. QQQ vs. IWO: Big Tech Dominance or Small-Cap Potential?
- Neutral Sentiment: AAII sentiment data shows more neutral positioning — less froth than extreme bullishness — which can support steadier flows into broad market ETFs like QQQ. AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights a potential near‑term inflation shock tied to the Iran conflict and oil — this raises volatility risk but is not yet derailing earnings momentum that’s been lifting QQQ. Inflation Shock Ahead? Get Ready for Impact (QQQ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis that the market may be “pricing a happy ending” warns of premature accumulation — a cautionary note but not an immediate catalyst for a reversal. Does the QQQ ETF Have a Bad Case of Premature Accumulation?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces warn of liquidity draining from markets and predict another sizable drawdown (Sell Before May thesis), which could trigger outflows from risk‑on ETFs like QQQ. Liquidity Drain Underway, Will It Even Matter?
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell Before May And Go Away” and bear‑market rally calls argue a renewed selloff is likely in 2026, a headline risk that could accelerate rotation out of growth and into defensives. Sell Before May And Go Away: Why Another Big Market Drawdown Is Likely In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed is maintaining pressure on policy — sticky/higher rates raise discount‑rate risk for long‑duration tech earnings that dominate QQQ. Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Keeps Pressure On
- Negative Sentiment: Several authors call recent gains a bear‑market rally with the selloff set to resume — a reminder that momentum can reverse quickly and ETFs concentrated in growth names may see sharper drops. It Is Bear Market Rally, The Selloff To Resume
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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