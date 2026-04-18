Shelton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Oxinas Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $427.93 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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