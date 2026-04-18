TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises about 1.2% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of TKO Group worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,916,068.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 119,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,831.46. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $250,051.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,615.04. This trade represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $186.21 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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