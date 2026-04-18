Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $176.75.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,249. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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