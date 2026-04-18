Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Associated British Foods to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 1,793.

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Associated British Foods Stock Performance

About Associated British Foods

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,876 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,892.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,024.42. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

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Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

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