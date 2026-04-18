SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.4%

XBI stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $139.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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