NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 96 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.

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NewRiver REIT Stock Up 2.0%

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 76.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.89. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

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NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

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