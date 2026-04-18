PFG Investments LLC Sells 29,543 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,543 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbington Investment Group boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbington Investment Group now owns 461,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,373,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.2%

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.38 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

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