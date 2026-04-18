Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Critical Analysis

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% -732.73% -235.55% TruBridge 0.90% 17.32% 7.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.66 million 7.36 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.27 TruBridge $346.84 million 1.00 $4.21 million $0.20 116.25

TruBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 TruBridge 1 3 0 1 2.20

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.26%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TruBridge beats Predictive Oncology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

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Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About TruBridge

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TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

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