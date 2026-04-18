PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,310,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ciena by 2,174.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ciena by 3,577.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $320.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $513.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More.

Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More.

Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More.

Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Ciena now trades at a very rich multiple (PE >300), which raises the risk of sharper corrections if growth misses elevated expectations or if order timing slips. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,974 shares of company stock worth $16,615,505 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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