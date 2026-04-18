CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,773,000 after buying an additional 594,670 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 28.1% in the third quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,958,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,914,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,888,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 188,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $143,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 246,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,077.92. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $52,985.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,586.62. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,497 shares of company stock valued at $484,038 over the last 90 days. 16.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.86 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.The business had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Further Reading

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