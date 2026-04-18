PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

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PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen‐presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS‐0101, is designed to treat HPV16‐positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Beyond its HPV‐focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.

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