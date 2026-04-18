Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $3,748,128.78 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $3,748,128.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,940,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,269,241.13. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total value of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total value of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $8,862,500.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $218.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor News Summary

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. QuiverQuant: Vicor shares jump

Pre-earnings/option flows: Traders are positioning ahead of Vicor’s Q1 2026 results (earnings scheduled for April 21, 2026); today’s April options expiration and elevated implied volatility likely amplified buying via hedging/gamma flows, producing a run-up into the report. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. MarketBeat: VICR profile & recent results

Fundamentals supporting optimism: Investors are still digesting Vicor’s strong FY2025/Q4 results (revenue and EPS beat, higher margins, large cash balance and elevated backlog), which gives the market reason to buy into the next print. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. QuiverQuant: institutional & analyst data

Mixed institutional flows and analyst views: Recent 13F/quarterly filings show both sizable buys and some large sales by institutions (e.g., Manufacturers Life, T. Rowe increases; Citadel, BlackRock trimmed). Street coverage remains mostly Buy/Strong Buy but consensus price targets sit materially below the current trading level, which tempers the bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli has repeatedly sold shares in recent months (multiple 10b5‑1 plan trades; tens of thousands of shares per trade). Although trades were disclosed as pre-arranged plans, the scale and frequency of sales (Quiver/InsiderTrades data) can be viewed negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades: CEO selling alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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