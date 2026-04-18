Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores and fuel service stations. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company manages a broad network of outlets offering convenience products, fresh food offerings and fuel under a variety of brand names. Its retail sites typically feature grab-and-go snacks, beverages, tobacco products and basic grocery items, alongside ancillary services such as car washes and loyalty programs.

Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard began as a single convenience store in Laval and has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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