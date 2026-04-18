Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on Immatics in a report on Thursday, February 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
Immatics Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of IMTX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.34. Immatics has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Immatics had a negative net margin of 411.90% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.
At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.
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