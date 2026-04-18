Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on Immatics in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics Stock Up 2.8%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.34. Immatics has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Immatics had a negative net margin of 411.90% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.