Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.48% 8.24% 5.00% Local Bounti -195.14% N/A -22.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Produce and Local Bounti”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.39 billion 0.73 $37.70 million $0.46 31.07 Local Bounti $48.37 million 0.72 -$94.38 million ($7.51) -0.21

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mission Produce and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 2 3 1 2.83 Local Bounti 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mission Produce presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Local Bounti on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Local Bounti

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.