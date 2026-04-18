Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $1,842,705.15 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Reed sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,842,705.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,355.16. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $40.77 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,538,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 604,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 311,137 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Filspari approval article

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Guggenheim note

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Options activity report

Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Company discussion

Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Insider trades summary

Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that elevated expectations and rapid estimate revisions may limit further upside near term; the stock could consolidate or retrace as investors re‑rate forward revenue assumptions. Zacks caution

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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