Roy Baynes Sells 32,750 Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Roy Baynes sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,352,247.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375. This represents a 46.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,232,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,752,000 after buying an additional 1,538,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 1,166,460 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,398,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,347,000.

Key Stories Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Filspari approval article

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s addressable U.S. patient population and underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Guggenheim note

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets (examples cited include Canaccord, Guggenheim, Piper Sandler and HC Wainwright), reinforcing bullish revenue and valuation revisions tied to the approval. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Options activity report

Trading and options volumes are unusually high around the approval-driven move, amplifying short‑term swings and making intraday price moves less predictive of fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Company discussion

Company commentary and analyst write‑ups are clarifying label scope and launch plans but have not yet produced concrete revenue reads — useful for modeling but not definitive for near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Insider trades summary

Significant insider selling occurred over the last two trading days (CEO, directors, CFO, CAO and others). Most sales were via Rule 10b5‑1 plans or to cover tax withholding, but the scale of disposals can intensify near‑term downward pressure and signal profit‑taking after the approval rally. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that elevated expectations and rapid estimate revisions may limit further upside near term; the stock could consolidate or retrace as investors re‑rate forward revenue assumptions. Zacks caution

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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