Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 and last traded at GBX 0.94. Approximately 1,950,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,816,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 5.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12. The stock has a market cap of £11.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

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