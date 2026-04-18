GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $297.86 and last traded at $298.38. 7,303,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,641,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.93.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.88.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $319.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.05.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV increased its position in GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.