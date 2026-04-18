Casino Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Super Group (SGHC) are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, sportsbooks, online gambling platforms, or supply gaming equipment and services, and are commonly grouped under the gaming and leisure sector. Investors view them as sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulation, often making them higher‑risk, higher‑reward investments due to cyclical revenue and greater short‑term volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

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DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

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Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

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