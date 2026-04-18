Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,035 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,916,000 after acquiring an additional 968,727 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,039,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,168,000 after acquiring an additional 491,865 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 599,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 299,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,098,000.

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ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.37. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements. The Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

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