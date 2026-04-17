Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June $UJUN Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4,765.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,651,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,611,000 after buying an additional 1,617,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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