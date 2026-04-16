SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,392 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWONF shares. Morgan Stanley cut SoftwareOne to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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SoftwareOne Price Performance

About SoftwareOne

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) is a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud portfolio solutions, helping organizations optimize their software licensing, cloud migrations and ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The company partners with leading software publishers, hyperscalers and managed service providers to deliver advisory, procurement and lifecycle management services under a unified engagement model. Its platform-agnostic approach enables clients to simplify complex licensing scenarios, reduce costs and improve governance across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Founded in 1985 in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.

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