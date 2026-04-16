AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading 9.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.18. 7,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 74,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

AUO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get AUO alerts:

AUO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.