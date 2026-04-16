BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.0833.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company.

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BeOne Medicines Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ONC stock opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 0.53. BeOne Medicines has a 1-year low of $218.31 and a 1-year high of $385.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day moving average of $324.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total value of $580,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,333 shares of company stock valued at $785,951. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONC. Mariner LLC increased its position in BeOne Medicines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeOne Medicines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BeOne Medicines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BeOne Medicines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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