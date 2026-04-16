Analysts Set Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) PT at $18.50

Shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Research raised Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tom L. Ward bought 153,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,990.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,295,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,500,258.95. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder General Partner S.A R.L. Ikav sold 5,557,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $71,193,867.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,259,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,559,199.10. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought a total of 163,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MNR opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.35. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $387.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 189.29%.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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