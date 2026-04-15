Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 101,764 Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $73,603,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,461,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 577,637 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 315,941 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,515,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

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Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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