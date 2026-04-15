CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.82 and last traded at $76.4110. 12,661,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,879,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $326.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.