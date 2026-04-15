Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 101.46% 27.47% 19.61% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.59% -60.26%

Risk & Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Phio Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 985.27%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Phio Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $283.05 million 7.55 $287.20 million $2.08 7.73 Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.70 million ($1.45) -0.89

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

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Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

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