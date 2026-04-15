Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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