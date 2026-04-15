David Kennon Inc Takes $11.77 Million Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $DJD

David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned 3.00% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $62.81.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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