Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,004 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7,752.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,800. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,496 shares of company stock worth $20,408,425. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8%

RPRX stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%.The business had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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