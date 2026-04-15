Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $818,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000.

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Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

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Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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