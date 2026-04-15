8,649 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.74.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.