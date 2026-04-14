Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Drops By 38.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 454,486 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 738,598 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87.

Get Airbus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Airbus by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Airbus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) is a European multinational aerospace corporation that designs, manufactures and delivers a broad range of commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems. The company operates through four main divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, Defence and Space, and an integrated digital services unit. Airbus is renowned for its commercial jetliners, with product families including the single-aisle A320 series, wide-body A330, long-range A350 and the super-jumbo A380, serving airlines worldwide.

In its Helicopters division, Airbus produces a range of civil and military rotorcraft, such as the H125, H145 and H225 series, which are used in roles spanning emergency medical services, law enforcement, offshore transport and VIP transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.