Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Drops By 35.1%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 150,232 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 231,428 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,953.5 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

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About Evonik Industries

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Evonik Industries AG is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in Essen. Formed in 2007 through the carve-out of the chemicals division of RAG AG, the firm traces its origins to the Degussa chemical group, whose roots extend more than a century. Today, Evonik is recognized as one of the world’s leading providers of specialty chemicals, serving a broad array of industrial and consumer markets.

The company’s operations are organized into core business segments that include Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency and Performance Materials.

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