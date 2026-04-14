GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,066 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 36,189 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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GEA Group Stock Performance

About GEA Group

Shares of GEA Group stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.31. GEA Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

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GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

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