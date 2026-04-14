Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 66,926 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,662,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 759,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Positive Sentiment: Major partnership and Terafab collaboration boost credibility for Intel’s foundry and AI positioning — deals tying Intel to Google Cloud and the Terafab project with SpaceX/Tesla are being cited as proof that Intel can win marquee AI and hyperscale customers, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Intel Soars on Google & Terafab Deals

Major partnership and Terafab collaboration boost credibility for Intel’s foundry and AI positioning — deals tying Intel to Google Cloud and the Terafab project with SpaceX/Tesla are being cited as proof that Intel can win marquee AI and hyperscale customers, supporting a re‑rating of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises are amplifying momentum — firms including Benchmark and UBS have boosted targets and published bullish notes that give investors cover to add exposure. (See Benchmark coverage and UBS PT raise.) Benchmark Raises PT on Intel

Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises are amplifying momentum — firms including Benchmark and UBS have boosted targets and published bullish notes that give investors cover to add exposure. (See Benchmark coverage and UBS PT raise.) Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning — large, elevated options trades indicate investors are placing sizable bullish bets or hedging long exposure, which can accentuate intraday moves. Unusual Options Trades

Unusual options activity signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning — large, elevated options trades indicate investors are placing sizable bullish bets or hedging long exposure, which can accentuate intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/technicals: nine‑day winning streak and 52‑week highs are fueling flows, but they also make the stock sensitive to profit‑taking. This market momentum explains part of the rapid market‑cap gain but isn’t by itself a fundamental guarantee. Historic Winning Streak Coverage

Momentum/technicals: nine‑day winning streak and 52‑week highs are fueling flows, but they also make the stock sensitive to profit‑taking. This market momentum explains part of the rapid market‑cap gain but isn’t by itself a fundamental guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Structural re‑valuation thesis (foundry SOTP): longer‑term narratives—Terafab, CHIPS Act support and on‑shore fabs—are shifting valuation frameworks toward a sum‑of‑the‑parts foundry upside, but that story plays out over years. MarketBeat Foundry Thesis

Structural re‑valuation thesis (foundry SOTP): longer‑term narratives—Terafab, CHIPS Act support and on‑shore fabs—are shifting valuation frameworks toward a sum‑of‑the‑parts foundry upside, but that story plays out over years. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and caution from some analysts — several notes warn Intel is richly valued after the run and urge caution (Cowen among voices saying “hold your horses”), meaning downside is possible if earnings or customer deployments disappoint. Cowen Caution on Intel

Valuation and caution from some analysts — several notes warn Intel is richly valued after the run and urge caution (Cowen among voices saying “hold your horses”), meaning downside is possible if earnings or customer deployments disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and execution risk: after a sharp run, Intel faces a higher short‑term bar (upcoming earnings and the need to show ramping foundry revenue and customer shipments). Disappointing guidance or weaker demand signals could trigger quick reversion. MarketWatch: Can It Go Higher?

Intel Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $325.39 billion, a PE ratio of -814.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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