U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 153,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 331,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.