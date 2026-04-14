U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,825,793 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.64.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $137 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst conviction in Walmart’s growth and providing upside vs. current levels. Guggenheim raises price target

Guggenheim raised its price target to $137 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst conviction in Walmart’s growth and providing upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s AI assistant “Sparky” is gaining traction — users spend ~35% more per order and about half of app shoppers have tried it — which could lift same-store sales, basket size and digital monetization. Walmart’s AI push gains steam

Walmart’s AI assistant “Sparky” is gaining traction — users spend ~35% more per order and about half of app shoppers have tried it — which could lift same-store sales, basket size and digital monetization. Positive Sentiment: Pet Honesty® is rolling out to nearly 13,000 Walmart stores nationwide, expanding private-label/third-party assortment and incremental in-store sales in a resilient pet category. Distribution expansion supports low-risk, steady revenue growth. Pet Honesty expands to Walmart

Pet Honesty® is rolling out to nearly 13,000 Walmart stores nationwide, expanding private-label/third-party assortment and incremental in-store sales in a resilient pet category. Distribution expansion supports low-risk, steady revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Walmart joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a sustainability/sourcing initiative — a strategic ESG move that can reduce supply-chain risk and appeal to sustainability-conscious investors and partners. Walmart joins U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

Walmart joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a sustainability/sourcing initiative — a strategic ESG move that can reduce supply-chain risk and appeal to sustainability-conscious investors and partners. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag Walmart as a defensive stock with solid digital/omnichannel momentum; industry outlooks highlight Walmart’s leadership but note margin pressures across grocers. This supports the thesis but is not an immediate catalyst. Zacks industry outlook

Analysts and commentators continue to flag Walmart as a defensive stock with solid digital/omnichannel momentum; industry outlooks highlight Walmart’s leadership but note margin pressures across grocers. This supports the thesis but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: WMT shares posted a short-term decline in the most recent session (market reports cited a ~1.7% drop), suggesting profit-taking or broader market rotation weighed on the name despite positive company-specific news. Walmart stock declines while market improves

WMT shares posted a short-term decline in the most recent session (market reports cited a ~1.7% drop), suggesting profit-taking or broader market rotation weighed on the name despite positive company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Dividend-growth comparisons (Walmart vs. Costco) highlight that Walmart’s dividend has grown more slowly, which may make income-focused investors prefer peers even if Walmart’s operating results are strong. Walmart vs. Costco dividend comparison

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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