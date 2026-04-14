U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 63,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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