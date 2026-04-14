Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2,693.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.77.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,844,717.93. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,820,550. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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