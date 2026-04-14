EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $22.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

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EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:EME opened at $812.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $756.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $356.97 and a 12-month high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

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EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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