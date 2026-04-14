Barclays Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $154.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.16.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.