Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 12.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.31 and last traded at GBX 343.50. Approximately 5,121,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,790,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495.

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Ceres Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.96. The company has a market capitalization of £669.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 145.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

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Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai and Thermax. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems, including AI data centres, commercial and industrial applications, and produces green hydrogen at high efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as ammonia, steelmaking and electrofuels.

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