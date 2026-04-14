Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,834,224 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the March 15th total of 809,588 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,429,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVPH. Maxim Group downgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

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Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

RVPH stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

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